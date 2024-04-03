Voters Say “No” to New Stadiums for The Royals, Chiefs

Jackson County voters are rejecting a stadium sales tax extension. The measure failed yesterday by a 58-to-42-percent margin.

The three-eights-cent sales tax extension would have funded a new stadium for the Kansas City Royals and renovations to Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Royals organization had earmarked $1 billion dollars for the plan to help develop a $2 billion dollar ballpark district, while the Chiefs committed to pitch in $300 million of the organization’s money to make upgrades to the Chief’s facility and expand the stadium’s footprint.