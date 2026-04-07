Voter Forum Planned For Thursday

The Salina League of Women Voters and Salina Area Technical College will co-host a voter forum this week.

The event is to educate about the upcoming August primary election , and the proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution.

The forum will will be this Thursday,at Salina Area Technical College, Building J, at 7:00 p. m.

The featured speaker will be Judge Karen Arnold-Burger who sits on the Kansas Court of Appeals. She will explain the current way Kansas Supreme Court justices are selected and the proposed changes with the expected impacts.

There is no cost to attend the forum.