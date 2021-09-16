Volunteers to “Re-Lei for a Cure”

A group of dedicated volunteers will be on a mission this Saturday to raise money in the fight against cancer. The “Re-Lei for a Cure” event will be held at the Central Mall.

This is a community event to benefit the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life of Saline County. Saline Co Relay For Life is an annual walk to celebrate, remember, and fight back against cancer.

Organizers say at Relay For Life events, no one faces cancer alone. Volunteers come together every year at more than 2,500 Relay events around the country to support and celebrate survivors and caregivers.

“Re-Lei for a Cure” activities include:

Cancer survivors can register and receive a free survivor t-shirt

Listen to moving speakers

Buy tickets for a 50/50 Raffle – 50/50 Raffle Tickets – $5.00 for 1; $10.00 for 3; or $20.00 for 6

Bid on over 20 Silent Auction items

Participate in the Luminary Ceremony to honor or remember a loved one

Take part in the fun activities & listen to some great music

The “Re-Lei for a Cure” will be held Saturday from 4 till 8 at center court of the Central Mall in Salina.

Relay For Life Saline County