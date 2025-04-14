Volunteers Sought to “Stamp Out Hunger”

The Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank is looking ahead to the “Stamp Out Hunger” food driver, a one-day city-wide collection of non-perishable food held in partnership with the National Association of Letter Carriers. This year’s collection will be Saturday, May 10th and volunteers of all ages are encouraged to help.

“In these challenging times, the “Stamp Out Hunger “food drive is a real blessing to our pantry,” said Executive Director, Karen Couch. “This food drive has collected around 20,000 lbs of food each year for us – and that takes over 200+ volunteers to pick-up, sort and process the donations on Saturday so that our pantry can return to normal operation the following Monday. It takes a tremendous amount of hard work to make this event happen, but so very rewarding to see the generosity of the community in action.”

Blue grocery bags with information about “Stamp Out Hunger” will make their way to nearly every mailbox in Salina in the week leading to the event. Food Bank and Post Office staff will be kicking off the event on Friday, May 9th with breakfast goodies and lunch at the Salina Post Office from 8am – 1:30pm. Everyone is welcome to drop by and pick up an extra blue bag or drop off their donations early.

Residents are encouraged to fill their blue bag with non-perishable food items – preferably new items. On Saturday May 10th, residents should place their filled bag by their mailbox. Volunteers from the Food Bank will start driving around collecting donations starting at 9am. Other volunteers will be stationed at the Post Office to off-load donations, weigh the product and sort it for transportation to the Food Bank. Then at the Food Bank, a team of staff and volunteers will work all day processing the donations.

“Everyone can take part in this …. from donating to volunteering,” said Karen Couch. Anyone interested in volunteering should sign up on the Food Bank’s website (www.salinafood.org) or call 785-827-7111 for more information.