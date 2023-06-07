Volunteers Sought to Adopt Little Libraries

Salina Public Library is seeking volunteers to adopt its Little Libraries. Clubs, organizations, groups or families are encouraged to tend one of the nine free book exchanges around Salina.

Volunteers are asked to commit to one year of caring for a Little Library. They would be responsible for stocking the library with books provided by Salina Public Library and keeping the library clean and tidy. Volunteers would need to check the library about once a week. Adopters may be thanked for their work on the library website and in Little Library materials.

Little Libraries allow the public to pick up gently used books and to give books from their own collections. The small boxes have been created by community members and act as an extension of the library’s mission to connect people to information, learning and culture.

If interested in adopting a Little Library, contact Lori, outreach librarian, at infoservices.lori@ salinapublic.org or (785) 825-4624, ext. 24