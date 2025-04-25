Volunteers Sought For Salina Events

The month of May will be filled with exciting events that will be occurring in Salina, but the community can use your help.

According to Visit Salina, there will volunteer opportunities for those who are willing to help a collection of events. Those events include:

Sculpture Tour Unwrap on Saturday, May, 3rd in Downtown Salina from 10:30 am – 11:30 am 24 sculptures will be unveiled for this year’s SculptureTour. Some sculptures still need volunteers to do the unwrapping.

in Downtown Salina from 10:30 am – 11:30 am KSHSAA 5A State Boys’ Tennis on Friday, May 16th at the Salina Tennis Center from 7:00 am – 3:00 pm (volunteer shifts will be 2-3 hours) Help players and fans get their State Championship souvenir t-shirts and programs.

KJCCC Region VI Baseball Championship Tournament on Tuesday, May 13th – Sunday, May 18th at Dean Evans Stadium & Pestinger Field Assist the KJCCC with this event for the first time in 5 years. More information will be available soon.

KSHSAA 5A State Baseball & Softball on Tuesday, May 27th – Thursday, May 29th at Dean Evans Stadium & South High Softball Complex Help a big local tournament with t-shirt/program sales, ticketing, pass gate monitoring, scorekeeping, announcing and more



For those wanting to volunteer, email Visit Salina at [email protected] or call (785) 827-9301 ext. 130 to sign up.