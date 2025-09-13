Volunteers Sought For New City-County Committee

Saline County and the City of Salina are partnering to reinvest opioid settlement dollars into the community, ensuring funds are directed toward prevention, treatment, recovery, and law enforcement responses that address the local impacts of substance use and addiction.

According to the County, as part of this effort the two commissions have approved the creation of a Grant Review Committee, a volunteer group that will review nonprofit grant applications and make funding recommendations. The City Commission approved the agreement on September 8, and the Saline County Commission approved it on September 9.

This partnership is designed to ensure opioid settlement funds are used where they are needed most—guided by community voices and priorities.

The committee will be composed of seven members: three appointed by Saline County and four appointed by the City of Salina. Appointments are expected to be made in November 2025, with the committee’s recommendations scheduled for review by both commissions in December 2025.

Community members interested in serving on behalf of the County or the City are encouraged to apply on the Boards and Committees website.