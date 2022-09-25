Volunteers Sought For Fall Fix-Up

Volunteers willing to put in a half-day of work are being recruited to help make Salina a better place to live. People of all ages are needed to roll up their sleeves and tackle a variety of community service projects during the annual Fall Fix-Up effort, which is scheduled for this coming Saturday, October 9th.
Fall Fix-Up is a community-wide clean-up day, Saturday October 8th, from 8AM till Noon.
Those interested in volunteering are asked to meet at the worksite. Tools will be provided. Children 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult.
Projects Include:
- Ashby House – Landscape and campus clean-up, painting rooms. Meet at 204 S. 8th Street.
- CHDO (Community Housing Development Opportunity) – Yard work, fence repair, interior painting. Meet at the corner of Hamilton and N. Ninth Streets.
- City of Salina – Putting medallions on storm drains about trash in the water ways. Meet at The Temple’s parking lot, 336 S. Santa Fe.
- Friends of the River Foundation – Planting prairie grasses & cutting out small trees in Lakewood & Indian Rock Park. Meet at Lakewood Discovery Center.
- North Town District – Clean-up landscaping at 5-Corners, build front porches. Meet at 5-Corners corner of Ninth & Broadway, porches meet at corner of Hamilton & N. Ninth.
- Salina Downtown- Weed/ clean perennial beds on Santa Fe and in plazas. Possible dismantling of planter pots Meet between Strand Plaza and the back patio of Borolo Grill, 112-114 South Santa Fe.
- Salina Food Bank – Garden & Orchard clean-up. Meet at 255 S. Chicago.
- Salina Rescue Mission – Storage room clean-up and organization. Meet at 1716 Summers Rd. Salina Salvation Army – Placing mulch in the playground area, 1137 N Santa Fe Ave.
- The Temple- Garden and historic steps clean-up. Use the north red door at 336 S. Santa Fe.