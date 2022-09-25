Volunteers Sought For Fall Fix-Up

Volunteers willing to put in a half-day of work are being recruited to help make Salina a better place to live. People of all ages are needed to roll up their sleeves and tackle a variety of community service projects during the annual Fall Fix-Up effort, which is scheduled for this coming Saturday, October 9th.

Fall Fix-Up is a community-wide clean-up day, Saturday October 8th, from 8AM till Noon.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to meet at the worksite. Tools will be provided. Children 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult.

Projects Include: