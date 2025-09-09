Volunteers Sought For Fall Fix-Up

Volunteers willing to put in a half-day of work are being recruited to help make fix-up Salina.

The Friends of the River Foundation is spear-heading the annual Fall Fix-Up, set for Saturday, October 4th, from 8 a.m. to noon. This community event brings Salina residents together to improve and beautify key areas of our city through hands-on volunteer projects.

Volunteers of all ages are invited to take part in activities at multiple locations around Salina. Tools and snacks will be provided. Participants are encouraged to dress in clothes suitable for outdoor work and projects that may get messy. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Locations and Activities:

Ashby House (143 S. 8th St.) – Campus clean-up, sheetrock hanging, painting, yard work, apartment prep, and storm window installation.

City of Salina – Storm Drain Project (336 S. Santa Fe Ave., The Temple parking lot) – Install medallions to raise awareness about trash in waterways.

CHDO (748 Duvall Ave.) – Repair and paint sheds, stain/paint porches and decks, and trim or remove overgrown trees, vines, and shrubs.

Friends of the River – Smoky Hill River (YMCA parking lot, park at Kenwood Cove) – Remove invasive plants and clean up trash along the river.

Mounted Patrol & Rescue Squad (1020 W. North St.) – Trim shrubs, pull weeds, and clean landscaping.

5 Corners (N. 9th & Broadway/Pacific intersection) – Trim shrubs and clean landscaping. Little Library Storage – Waddle’s Heating & Cooling (346 N. 9th St.) – Organize and box books by category.

Salina Downtown (Strand Plaza, 118 S. Santa Fe – parking in back) – Refresh planter pots, add mulch, tie ribbons on grasses, and sweep/clean benches and planters along Santa Fe.

Salina Food Bank (255 S. Chicago) – Garden clean-up, landscaping, weeding, shelf cleaning, and a Christmas project.

Salina Rescue Mission (1716 Summers Rd.) – Clean garden beds, refresh prayer garden, weatherproof wooden posts, assist with painting, and move supplies between floors.

The Temple (336 S. Santa Fe, north red door) – Cleaning and painting.

City of Salina – Free Landfill Day (4292 S. Burma Rd.) – Free disposal from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (loads must be covered or secured).

The Friends of the River Foundation encourages all community members to join in this meaningful day of service. Fall Fix-Up is a great way to meet neighbors, give back, and take pride in keeping Salina a beautiful place to live. Sign-up to volunteer at For more information, please contact Jane at [email protected] or (785) 493-8491.