Volunteers Sought For Car Show Event

Volunteers are being sought for an inaugural car and bike show event in Salina.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina is hosting its first ever Legacy Car & Bike Show in Oakdale Park on Saturday, August 22nd.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina Amanda Otto tells KSAL News about 50 vehicles have already pre-registered. She says several car clubs have expressed interest in this ne show. Among them are the “Pharaohs”, group of classic car lovers inspired by by the legendary “Pharaohs” group and car in George Lucas’s film “American Graffiti”.

Otto says they are still seeking volunteers to help with the event.

Along with the classic cars and bikes, the Legacy Car & Bike Show will have entertainment and food trucks. Vehicle Entry is a suggested $15 donation. Admission is a suggested $5 donation. The event is from 9 till 3 Saturday, August 22nd.