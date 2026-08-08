Hospital Employees Help Wellness Organization

Employees from the hospital in Abilene are helping a local faith-based and wellness organization focused on helping children and families build emotional resilience.

According to the hospital, employees of Memorial Health System participated in another “Jeans Day” fundraiser throughout the month of July. Employees make a donation, of at least $2, and are allowed to wear blue jeans at work.

A total donation of $614 was presented to Faith Rocks Ministry Equine Programming. The program welcomes children and families into a safe environment where they will explore mindfulness-based practices, supported by the grounding presence of horses.

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Photo: The monthly Jeans Day fundraiser is organized by the MHS Employer of Choice (EOC) Council. Pictured from left are Sarah Veach, EOC Council member; Jackie Walsh, Faith Rocks Ministry Equine Programming; Pam Schoemaker, EOC Council member; and Loretta McMillen, EOC Council member.