Plunging Off The Deep End

A group of hearty volunteers are getting ready to go off the deep end, and take an icy dip. The Salina Polar Plunge event to help support Kansas Special Olympics is Saturday, February 17th, at the Webster Conference Center.

The event features an entire morning of activities, including a 5K and one mile run / walks and a pancake feed.

The pancake feed will begin the day, starting at 9:30 in the morning.

Registration for the run, and plunge, begins at 8:30. The run is at 9:30, awards are at 11:15, followed by the highlight of the day, the plunge off the dock into the freezing cold lake at noon.

Each person who takes the plunge, or runs, is motivated by donations from friends and family. Many who take the plunge dress up in creative, colorful costumes.

All proceeds from the Polar Plunge events go to help Kansas Special Olympics.

The public is invited to attend to watch, or to participate, in any or all of the events.

Registration Information: http://www.plungeks.org/plunge/salina