Volunteers Needed to Stuff Backpacks

The Saline County Back to School Fair needs local volunteers to help prepare and pack 800 backpackswith school supplies for area students. Youth volunteers are welcome.

Volunteers are needed on Friday, July 18th and again on Monday, July 21st.

Volunteer Details:

Monday, July 21: 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. — 50 volunteers needed to pack backpacks.

Location: Central High School Small Gym (enter through the double glass doors)

Activities: Standing, walking, light lifting

Parking: Between the tennis courts and the football field at Central High School

This is a great way to help our local kids start the school year ready to succeed.

The Saline County Back to School Fair is planned for Tuesday, July 22nd, at Salina Central High School.