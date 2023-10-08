Volunteering At Event Helps Fund Agencies

A few good men, and women, are being sought to help three different nonprofit organizations in the Salina area, and at the same time have an opportunity to participate in the biggest fall beer sampling event in the area.

Salina on Tap is offering a unique opportunity for to fundraise. AMBUCS, Salina Area United Way and the Love, Chloe Foundation are seeking volunteers ages 21 and older to help perform tasks at the event which include beer pouring, ice handling, ticket scanning and more. Every volunteer that signs up and shows up will earn the nonprofit $25.

Salina on Tap is a craft beer festival, boasting over 120 beers to sample from 4-7pm in Downtown Salina this Saturday, October 14th.

Volunteers will receive a shirt, and will be allowed an opportunity to sample some of the beers available to patrons.

To sign up to volunteer, follow the link here: https://forms.gle/PEh3R5sFsBHQrSKi6