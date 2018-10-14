Volunteers Needed For Fall Fix-Up

Volunteers will gather next Saturday morning for a labor of love to help make Salina a better place to live. People of all ages are ready to roll up their sleeves and tackle a variety of community service projects during the annual Fall Fix-Up effort.

The projects include:

Clean-up of sculptures

Clean-up on the YMCA trails and Smoky Hill River Channel

Building 5 porches, landscaping

Medallion placement on storm drains in the North Town District

Clean-up in parking lots and alleys in Salina Downtown

Planting tulips at the Salina Innovation Center located in the Masonic Temple

Demolition before the remodel in a house for Ashby House

Painting at the Martin Luther King Jr. Child Dev. Ctr.

The Fall Fix-Up event is coordinated by the Friends of the River Foundation. Activities will begin at the Friends of the River Office, 159 S. 4th Street with a continental breakfast.

The Fall Fix-Up community work day is scheduled from 7:30 a.m till noon on Saturday,