Volunteers Needed For Fall Fix-Up

KSAL StaffOctober 14, 2018

Volunteers will gather next Saturday morning for a labor of love to help make Salina a better place to live. People of all ages are ready to roll up their sleeves and tackle a variety of community service projects during the annual Fall Fix-Up effort.

The projects include:

  • Clean-up of sculptures
  • Clean-up on the YMCA trails and Smoky Hill River Channel
  • Building 5 porches, landscaping
  • Medallion placement on storm drains in the North Town District
  • Clean-up in parking lots and alleys in Salina Downtown
  • Planting tulips at the Salina Innovation Center located in the Masonic Temple
  • Demolition before the remodel in a house for Ashby House
  • Painting at the Martin Luther King Jr. Child Dev. Ctr.

The Fall Fix-Up event is coordinated by the Friends of the River Foundation.  Activities will begin at the Friends of the River Office, 159 S. 4th Street with a continental breakfast.

The Fall Fix-Up community work day is scheduled from 7:30 a.m till noon on Saturday, October 7th.

 

 

Volunteers Needed For Fall Fix-Up

