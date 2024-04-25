A Million Reasons to Celebrate

The Kansas Wesleyan community is still celebrating the events of April 20’s Scholarship Gala, when the university announced more than $2.7 million in gifts and pledges.

According to KWU, it was the single-largest fundraising night in school history, highlighted by a million-dollar gift from Dr. Kent Cox ’65 and wife Adrienne.

Cox was part of the “Gang of Eight,” a well-known group of Physics students from the classes of 1964 and 1965. The group has helped shape support for the sciences, athletics and even the building of the Student Activities Center. Cox was an integral part of those efforts, including contributions to the Creager Physics Lab and the Stucky Optics Lab in honor of two of his professors.

Cox and one of the group’s other leaders, Dr. David Fancher ’64, remain close friends to this day.

“After I graduated from Salina High School, KWU offered me a full tuition scholarship,” recalled Cox. “While it was not my first choice, my lifelong friend – Dr. David Fancher – strongly encouraged me to attend KWU. I quickly began to appreciate what a wonderful educational opportunity I had received, and to this day, I believe that my professors were lifelong examples for learning, achieving and contributing. It is our hope that this gift provides those same opportunities for students in the coming years.”

The Coxes’ gift is believed to be the sixth million-dollar gift by an individual or family in KWU history, five of which have come in the last five years. It is believed, however, to be the first-such gift to be bolstered by the rise of cryptocurrency.

“KWU is deeply thankful to Kent and Adrienne Cox for their support,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “Their gift will open doors for future Coyotes and enable STEM-focused students to realize their educational goals. It is our hope that their leadership will inspire others to lift up programs, disciplines and opportunities that can fuel the next generation of KWU greats.”

The gift is in support of Kansas students pursuing careers in science, medicine and nursing.