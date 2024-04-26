Tips Sought in Tool Theft

Tips are being sought in connection with a tool theft. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Salina Police say between Monday, April 8, 2024, at 4:00 PM and Tuesday, April 9, 2024, an unknown suspect(s) broke out a window on a Superior Contracting & Manufacturing work van which was parked in the 2700 of Tim Rogers Lane. Upon gaining entry to the van numerous tools were stolen. Some of the tools included all Milwaukee tools which included battery fast charger, a battery powered Knockout set, 2 battery powered staplers, and additional batteries. Total loss was valued at $2,989.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Off. Lydic case 2024-10861.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.