Salina Students Earn Rudd Scholarships

A couple of Salina high schools students have been selected as recipients of prestigious Rudd Scholarships.

According to USD 305, Central High School seniors Priscilla Hoffpauir and Charles Slothower join 43 other Kansas high school seniors who were chosen as Rudd Scholars through a rigorous selection process whic considers not only their academic achievements but also their life stories and contributions to their communities.

For example, leadership is second nature to Priscilla. “As a LINK Leader, she helped establish a safe and welcoming place for our freshmen by planning activities to get them involved and feel a sense of belonging,” said Katrina Paradis, English teacher at Central High School (CHS). “As a cheerleader, she embodies that Mustang spirit rallying crowds with her smile and infectious enthusiasm. I marvel at how she balances her academics and her extra-curricular activities with such grace and poise.”

Priscilla will attend Kansas State University to major in biology and pre-medicine. She points to extracurricular experiences as growth opportunities. “Future Health Professionals Club (HOSA), National Honor Society, Student Council and more have helped me to grow my character and leadership,” explained Priscilla. “My Certified Nurse Aide class and my chemistry class taught me how to learn from my failures and helped my work ethic grow.”

She credits her focus and motivation to consistent attention to her goals and blessings. “I try to look on the bright side and learn from my failures so that I can achieve success in the future,” said Priscilla. “I am inspired by my family because of how hard working they are and how they strive to do better every single day.”

Charles’ clarity reduces distraction and helps him forge a straight path to his goals. “Ever since I was a kid I’ve always wanted to chase my dreams and do whatever it takes to make them come true,” said Charles. “I have this inner drive to always do good.”

“Family support is what has gotten me to where I am,” added Charles. “My parents have helped me in any pursuit and always encouraged me.” On football, wrestling and tennis teams Charles has learned about grit and determination. “Wrestling taught me the most. You’re part of a team but you step out on the mat all by yourself.”

Hard work and self-discipline are strengths Charles has mastered. “He’s taken several hours of college classes while playing three sports and working a job,” said Ryan Modin, CHS history and government teacher. “Charles is so goal-oriented and knows what he wants to do in college and for a career. He has a positive outlook and doesn’t let a setback keep him down.”

Charles credits Mr. Hair’s engineering classes and K-State Salina classes, taken during high school, as experiences that helped him achieve the scholarship. He will attend Kansas State University to study mechanical engineering and wants to work with the Ford Motor Company. “Nothing is out of reach if you want to go get it.”

The Rudd Scholarship provides full-ride scholarships covering tuition, fees, books, supplies, and room and board for the duration of the recipients’ undergraduate studies. Additionally, scholars benefit from mentorship, networking opportunities, and professional development resources.