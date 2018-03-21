Volunteer Kansas Accepting Seed Grant Applications

Grant money is available for service projects around Kansas.

According to Volunteer Kansas, for the eighth consecutive year they are offering organizations in throughout the state the opportunity to apply for Seed Grants in the amount of $500. Grants are given to help support service projects that will engage volunteers.

“This grant opportunity has become very popular, organizations have begun calling at the beginning of the year asking when they can apply. It still amazes us that just $500 and a group of volunteers can do so much for an organization,” said Volunteer Kansas Executive Director Nola Brown. “We want to continue to help advance projects that will help others and build community.”

Ten grants will be awarded in May for use before December 31 of 2018. The application process is simple. Organizations interested in applying for a grant should email the following information to [email protected] by April 30:

The name of the organization along with its address, website, and phone number; your name, title, email, and phone number.

A paragraph about the organization.

1-3 paragraphs explaining the project you wish to fund, how volunteers will participate, and who the project will benefit.

A budget detailing how the $500 will be used.

Projects chosen for grants require listing as volunteer opportunities on www.volunteerkansas.org. Projects must utilize at least 20 volunteers. Winners are required to post project photos/videos to the Volunteer Kansas Facebook and/or Twitter pages with #comeandgiveit, #volunteerkansas. Winning projects must be completed by December 31, 2018.

2017 Volunteer Kansas Seed Grant recipients and service projects included:

Central Kansas Flywheels Yesteryear Museum (Salina) Paint and repair projects. Easterseals Capper Foundation (Topeka) Project to replace two raised vegetable beds with galvanized stock tanks. Rainbows United, Inc. (Wichita) Project to create a children’s garden in their outdoor classroom. McPherson Museum and Arts Foundation (McPherson) Project to organize artifacts for easier access. Wichita Family Crisis Center (Wichita) Project to repair and stain a privacy fence outside the facility. Just Food (Lawrence) Project to create an outdoor learning space near their communal garden. Dear Neighbor Ministries (Wichita) Project to construct 17 outdoor games. Operation Wildlife, Inc. (Linwood) Project to build a trail to the predator rehabilitation pens. Inclusion Connection (Olathe) Project to paint rooms of new building. ECKAN (Ottawa) Dress boutique project for residents at Lakemary Center.

Bonus: United Way of Douglas County (Lawrence) Summer reading backpack assembly and distribution project.

The vision of Volunteer Kansas is to move Kansas from the state ranking of number seven for volunteerism to number one. “Providing interesting project for groups of volunteers to participate in will help us achieve this vision,” said Brown.