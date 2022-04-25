Volunteer Groups Sought

The Smoky Hill River Festival is fast approaching, and groups of volunteers are being sought to help in one area of the event.

Organizers say during the Festival a section of Oakdale Park is transformed into Artyopolis, a thriving metropolis of art, crafts, games, and incredible entertainment designed especially as a kid-sized “lots to do” town. They are looking for groups to volunteer in Artyopolis, as Arty’s assistants. S

Shifts are typically 2-hours. Volunteers must be 12 or older and are required to purchase and wear an official Festival admission wristband.

They encourage groups to wear logo gear to promote their group or organization. This is an easy and fun way to volunteer.

The River Festival has moved to an online signup process to streamline our volunteer recruitment and organization. Go to https://signup.com/group/275414358093?utm_source=group-badge-volunteer-green to review all of the volunteer opportunities and sign up for a shift.