Kansas is among a handful of Midwest states affected by a voluntary recall for pre-packaged sandwiches available at many grocery stores.

According to federal officials, Houston-based GHSW is recalling its eight-point-five-fire-ounce packages of turkey and Havarti sandwiches amid concerns that sesame seeds in bread may prompt life-threatening allergic reactions in some consumers.

The products reportedly are being sold in Kansas Dillons stores, Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana, Baker’s stores in Nebraska, and Gerbes stores in Missouri.

Company officials say the sandwiches are packaged in clear plastic clamshells, and display sell-by dates of no later than April 29th, 2023.