Volleyball Welcomes Iowa State for Senior Day Match

Match Notes | Live Stats

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 17-9 (7-7 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will host Iowa State for their Senior Day on Saturday (November 19) at 11 a.m. CT in front of a sold out Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena, marking the Jayhawks fifth consecutive sell out.

Prior to the match, Kansas will recognize six seniors who have contributed to the volleyball program in Anezka Szabo, Gracie Van Driel, Lauren Dooley, Rachel Langs, Kennedy Farris and Riley Foltz. The match will not be streamed or televised.

Quick Hits

Ray Bechard is in his 25th season as the head coach of the Jayhawks and has a career record of 26-23 against the Iowa State Cyclones. Bechard and the Jayhawks fell to Iowa State 3-1 in the Hilton Coliseum on October 7.

Bechard ranks second all-time in Big 12 Conference wins after the Jayhawks topped the West Virginia Mountaineers in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on November 12. Bechard currently has 208 Big 12 Conference wins. Only Jerritt Elliot (334) has more wins in Big 12 Conference matches.

On November 5, super-senior Rachel Langs recorded her 500th career block against No. 11 Baylor in Waco, Texas. During the match, Langs totaled five blocks and currently has 506 blocks in her career.

Kansas leads the Big 12 Conference in blocks, averaging 2.60 blocks per set, with graduate transfer Lauren Dooley leading KU with 1.13 blocks per set. The Jayhawks are third in the conference in opponent hitting percentage at .184.

Side-by-Side Comparison

Kansas edges Iowa State in kills per set, 12.71 to 12.70.

KU leads the Cyclones in digs per set, 13.80-13.68.

In blocks per set, the Jayhawks top ISU, 2.60-2.45.

Kansas leads in points per set 16.55 to Iowa State’s 16.54.

The Jayhawks have played in 96 sets compared to the Cyclones 111 sets.

Series History

The Jayhawks and Cyclones last met October 7 where Iowa State ended victorious 3-1 in Ames, Iowa. Sophomore Camryn Turner had a strong match in the four-setter, recording a double-double with 31 assists and 18 digs. Super-senior Rachel Langs and freshman Rhian Swanson each had three blocks in the match. Sophomore Caroline Bien had a historic match as she tallied her 500th career kill. The showdown featured eight ties and five lead changes.

KU Leaderboard

Sophomore Camryn Turner has tallied 14 double-doubles in 26 matches. Turner had double-doubles against LMU (8/27), Army (9/2), UConn (9/3), Kansas City (9/7), Lipscomb (9/15), Omaha (9/17), Kansas State (9/24, 11/2), Baylor (10/1, 11/5), Iowa State (10/7), TCU (10/12), West Virginia (10/19, 11/12). Recently, Turner collected 24 assists and 11 digs against West Virginia on November 12.

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady is leading the Jayhawks with 264 kills, while sophomore Caroline Bien is second with 249. Super-senior Anezka Szabo has recorded 179 kills for Kansas.

Elnady currently has 34 service aces on the season with a school record seven aces in a five-set match against Texas Tech on October 15.

Graduate transfer Lauren Dooley has 68 blocks on the season.

Kennedy Farris has recorded 288 digs in the 96 sets Kansas has played this season.

Up Next

Kansas will close out the regular season on the road in Lubbock, Texas on Friday (November 25) as the Jayhawks take on Texas Tech. First serve will take place at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.