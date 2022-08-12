Salina, KS

Volleyball to Host Two Televised Matches

KU Athletics ReleaseAugust 12, 2022

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference announced Friday the televised match schedule for the 2022 season, which includes Kansas volleyball hosting two matches on ESPNU.

The first match that Kansas will play on ESPNU is on September 21 against Texas, with the match beginning at 8 p.m. CT.

Senior Day will also be televised on ESPNU as Kansas hosts Oklahoma on October 30 at 3 p.m. CT.

The Jayhawks will also have one road match on ESPNU. KU will be televised as it takes on West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va., at 4 p.m. CT on October 19.

All other home matches for Kansas will be on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+, beginning on September 8 against Wichita State at the Kansas Invitational.

The Jayhawks will kick off the season on August 19 with an exhibition match against Drake at 6:30 p.m. CT at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. Admission is free for all attendees.

