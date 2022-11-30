Volleyball Takes on Miami (Fla.) in NCAA First Round

Match Notes | Live Stats | Watch | Bracket

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 18-10 (8-8 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 19-10 (12-6 ACC) Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes in Lincoln, Nebraska for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament First Round. First serve will take place at 4:30 p.m. CT at the Devaney Center.

Quick Hits

Ray Bechard is in his 25th season as the head coach of the Jayhawks.

KU has been to the NCAA Tournament 11 times in program history with the 2022 tournament being their second consecutive berth.

Four individuals were named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, Ayah Elnady, Camryn Turner, Anezka Szabo and Lauren Dooley.

2022 was the year of milestones for Kansas Volleyball. Sophomore Caroline Bien earned her 500th career kill against Iowa State (10/7) while redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady broke two school records, super-senior Rachel Langs tallied her 500th block versus Baylor (11/5) and junior Kennedy Farris reached her 1,000th career dig at home against Kansas State (11/2).

KU Leaderboard

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady is leading the Jayhawks with 283 kills, while sophomore Caroline Bien is second with 251. Super-senior Anezka Szabo has recorded 192 kills for Kansas.

Elnady currently has 38 service aces on the season.

Kennedy Farris has recorded 321 digs in the 104 sets Kansas has played this season.

Graduate transfer Lauren Dooley has collected 99 block assists and 16 block solos during the 2022 season.

Elnady’s Court

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady had a stellar season at the service line, breaking two school records. On September 17 against Omaha, Elnady recorded eight service aces, the most aces in a four-set match for the Jayhawks. Less than a month later on October 15 against Texas Tech, Elnady set the school record for aces in a five-set match with seven aces. The Cairo, Egypt native played in 100 sets, tallied 283 kills, along with 38 aces, 172 digs, 41 blocks and 18 digs during the 2022 campaign. Elnady earned a season-high 19 kills versus Iowa State on November 19, hitting .241.

Leave it to Langs

After joining the Jayhawks in 2018, super-senior Rachel Langs has made a name for herself at Kansas. On November 5, Langs recorded her 500th career block against No. 11 Baylor in Waco, Texas, becoming one of five individuals to reach such a milestone at KU. During the match, Langs totaled five blocks and currently has 506 blocks in her career. The Fairview, Texas native has a list of accolades since her Kansas debut including three Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors, two Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors and one Rookie of the Week accolade. In 2019, Langs was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team and Big 12 All-Rookie Team in 2018.

Blocks by Dooley

After transferring from Florida for her final season, graduate transfer Lauren Dooley has played in all 104 sets for the Jayhawks. An integral part of the Kansas defense, Dooley has earned 115 blocks, averaging 1.11 blocks per set. In her solo season, the Plano, Texas native recorded 168 kills, 24 digs, 14 assists and 233.5 points. Dooley had a season-high 11 total blocks during the October 19 match at West Virginia. Dooley is hitting .400 with 1.62 kills per set and 2.25 points per set.

Turner’s Turning Heads

Sophomore Camryn Turner has tallied 16 double-doubles in 27 matches. Turner had double-doubles against LMU (8/27), Army (9/2), UConn (9/3), Kansas City (9/7), Lipscomb (9/15), Omaha (9/17), Kansas State (9/24, 11/2), Baylor (10/1, 11/5), Iowa State (10/7, 11/19), TCU (10/12), West Virginia (10/19, 11/12). Recently, Turner collected 40 assists and 12 digs against Iowa State on November 19. Prior to the NCAA tournament, Turner has tallied 2,515 assists in 104 sets, 97 kills, 272 digs, 55 blocks and 22 aces.