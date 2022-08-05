Volleyball earns 13th straight USMC-AVCA Team Academic Award

The United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association have announced that more than 1,200 collegiate and high school volleyball teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award this season. The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.

Kansas Wesleyan earned the award for the 13th consecutive year, a streak dating back to the 2010 season. The streak is the fourth longest active streak in the NAIA.

“Academic achievement does not happen by accident,” said AVCA Executive Director Kathy DeBoer. “I’m so proud of the hundreds of coaching staffs that make excellence in the classroom a priority.”

The girls teams at Jonesboro High School (Jonesboro, Arkansas) and Ross S. Sterling High School (Baytown, Texas) head the list of 2021–22 honorees in this anniversary year. They are the only two schools to earn the award in each of the 30 years of the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award’s existence.

Two colleges, Stanford University (Division I) and Stevenson University (Division III), hit the trifecta, as their women’s, men’s, and beach teams all are being honored. Girls high school again has the most winners by category, with 425 teams making the grade. Women’s collegiate beach set a record with 54 teams receiving the honor this season.

This year’s academic award was earned by eight women’s teams that also won national collegiate championships on the court and in the sand during the 2021–22 season:

University of Wisconsin (NCAA Division I)

University of Tampa (NCAA Division II)

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (NCAA Division III)

Iowa Western Community College (NJCAA Division I)

Columbia International University (NCCAA Division I)

University of Southern California (NCAA Beach)

Colorado Mesa University (AVCA Small College Beach – Division II)

Stevenson University (AVCA Small College Beach – Division III)

About the United States Marine Corps

Our long-standing partner, the United States Marine Corps, extends its support to our nation’s coaches and educators. Just as you make every effort to help your student-athletes succeed, the Marine Corps strives to help every Marine reach his or her potential. Whether engaging a local Marine to work with your athletes or recognizing high-achieving students, with your support as an influencer we will work together to ensure the success of our youth and the future of our nation. For more information about the Marine Influencer Program, or to invite a Marine to spend time with your team, please email [email protected] mil or visit https://RMI.Marines.com/ Influencer.

About the AVCA

The AVCA, an educationally based nonprofit headquartered in Lexington, KY, is the largest and most diverse volleyball coaches’ association in the world. With a broad mandate to develop the sport, the AVCA provides leadership, recognition, advocacy, and professional development opportunities to over 8,000 volleyball coaches. Members include college, high school, club, and youth coaches, and well as a wide variety of product and service providers. Further information is available at avca.org.