Volleyball Adds Six Transfers

WICHITA, Kan. — Head coach Chris Lamb has announced the addition of six transfer student-athletes to the Wichita State volleyball program.

Barbara Koehler – OH – Junior – Florida SouthWestern

Koehler was named 2022 NJCAA DI Volleyball Player of the Year and AVCA Two-Year College Player of the Year after leading Florida SouthWestern to their first NJCAA National Championship in program history. She was selected Championship Tournament MVP after recording a double-double in the championship match, one of seven double-doubles on the season. The 6’0 outside hitter twice reached 20 kills in a match this season, including a 20 kill, 17 dig double-double in her season opener against Trinity Valley. Koehler averaged 3.74 kills per set on a .324 hitting percentage for the year, adding 45 service aces and 225 digs. The native of Mato Grosso, Brazil was a two-time First Team All-NJCAA Region VIII selection and two-time First Team All-Suncoast Conference choice. She leaves as the Florida SouthWestern all-time leader in both kills and aces.

Brooklyn Leggett – OH/RS – Redshirt Sophomore – Colorado Mesa

Leggett appeared in 47 sets for Colorado Mesa this season after redshirting in 2021. The native of Draper, Utah racked up 42 kills, highlighted by a season-best 11 in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Tournament, following up with six more against #1 ranked Metropolitan State. Leggett was named to the 2020 AVCA All-America Watch List prior to her senior season at Corner Canyon High School, and twice secured All-State honors. An AVCA Phenom List pick in 2019, Leggett is also the Corner Canyon school record-holder in the high jump.

Gabi Maas – DS/L – Sophomore – TCU

Maas overcame an early season injury to appear in 15 of TCU’s final 17 matches, helping the Horned Frogs to a third place Big 12 finish and an NCAA tournament berth. The native of Aurora, Colorado finished her true freshman season with 29 digs and a pair of service aces, picking up one apiece against Iowa State and Texas Tech. She set a season high with seven digs on the road at Kansas. Prior to her time at TCU, Maas starred at Cherokee Trail High School, where she averaged 5.7 digs per set as a senior to earn Honorable Mention All-State and a place in the 5A Colorado Coaches’ All-Star Game.

Megan Reilly – OH – Redshirt Sophomore – Arizona State

Reilly will be making her collegiate debut with the Shockers after redshirting at Arizona State following a standout prep career at Northfield High School in Minnesota. As a senior, she was tabbed to the 2020 Under Armour All-America Watchlist to go along with First Team All-State, All-Metro and All-Region honors. Reilly holds the Northfield school record for both career and single-match kills, and ended her high school career with a hitting percentage of .380 over the course of her six seasons as a varsity player.

Izzi Strand – S – Senior – UC San Diego

Strand started all 30 matches at setter last season for UC San Diego, averaging 9.4 assists per set while also contributing 106 kills. Defensively, the 6’1 setter averaged 2.32 digs per set and chipped in 44 blocks. Strand dished out a season-high 59 assists against Long Beach State, one of 12 matches on the season with at least 40 helpers. She had a season-best 18 digs against Cal, and nearly recorded a triple-double against Cal State Northridge with eight kills, 44 assists and 10 digs. Strand also appeared in 13 matches as a sophomore in 2021, but her freshman season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally born in Bellevue, Washington but a native of Danville, California, Strand was a Third Team All-State selection at Monte Vista High School.

Maddie Wilson – MB – Sophomore – Idaho

Wilson piled up 140 kills as a true freshman at Idaho in addition to 68 blocks, including a team-best 16 solo rejections. She reached double-digit kills three times, highlighted by a season-best 17 terminations against Delaware State. Wilson notched five or more blocks four times, including 10 blocks in just three sets against Tarleton State. The native of Colorado Springs, Colorado finished the year with a hitting percentage of .235 and added six aces from the service line. Wilson was a First Team All-State selection as a senior in 2021, helping lead Palmer Ridge High School to a 4A State Championship.