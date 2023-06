Salina Police are investigating a smash and grab burglary from a liquor store.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that sometime between 10pm Saturday and 8am Sunday morning, someone broke a hole in a window at Wholesale Liquor, 2300 Planet Avenue and reached into the store to steal products.

Police report that 11 bottles of Smirnoff Vodka were taken. The case remains under investigation.