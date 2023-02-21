Visiting Jayhawks Outlast Horned Frogs in Fort Worth

Box Score | Season Stats | Postgame Notes

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gradey Dick scored 19 points, Kevin McCullar Jr. had 15 and third-ranked Kansas extended its winning streak to five games with a 63-58 win over No. 24 TCU on Monday night.

Jalen Wilson had 13 rebounds for the Jayhawks (23-5, 11-4 Big 12), which began the night tied with idle eighth-ranked Texas for the conference lead. They have won seven of eight games since a three-game losing streak that included a 23-point home loss to the Horned Frogs.

Damion Baugh missed a potential tying 3-pointer with five seconds left for TCU (18-10, 7-8). Shahada Wells then missed a follow-up layup before McCullar was fouled and made two free throws.

Not even an appearance from Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan could get the Horned Frogs over the hump. The Frogs were within 56-53 with 6:07 left when the four-year starting quarterback, still in his tuxedo after receiving the Davey O’Brien Award in a ceremony about four miles from campus, waved the crowd into a frenzy while going to a courtside seat.

The Horned Frogs tied the game at 48 with 10:13 left when Jakobe Coles made a short leaner while being fouled, but missed the free throw that would have put them in the lead.

Mike Miles Jr. had 13 points for TCU, which has lost five of its last six games — the first four of those losses when Miles was out injured. Coles added 12 points and Baugh had 11.

Neither team made a field goal in the final 4:19 of the game, with TCU missing their last six shots over that span, while the Jayhawks were 0-for-4 in the final 4:45.

It was only the second game Miles and big man Eddie Lampkin played in together for the Frogs since their 83-60 win at Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 21.

With both of them starting again, TCU won 100-75 at home on Saturday against Oklahoma State to end a four-game losing streak while hitting the century mark in a Big 12 game for the first time. Lampkin had two points and eight rebounds against Kansas.