Virus Carrying Ticks Found in Kansas

Lone star ticks that carry the Heartland virus are now found in six states including Kansas.

A new study in the CDC publication Emerging Infectious Diseases said the ticks have been found in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, and New York.

The Heartland virus can cause muscle pain, headache, nausea, and diarrhea. However, severe cases can lead to hospitalization a few older people with medical conditions have died.

So far 50 cases of the virus have been reported.

The CDC says people should monitor their health closely after any tick bite, and should consult their physician if they experience a rash, fever, headache, joint or muscle pains, or swollen lymph nodes within 30 days of a tick bite. These can be signs of a number of tickborne diseases.

