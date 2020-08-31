Salina, KS

Virus Can’t Stop Meals on Wheels

Jeff GarretsonAugust 31, 2020

Helping provide nutrition for senior citizens in Saline County has been the mission of Meals On Wheels since 1970. The program continues to navigate through the health concerns of COVID-19 by adding protocols to ensure safety to food recipients.

Director of the Salina Senior Center Rosie Walter tells KSAL News that volunteers continue to step up.

 

Although the pandemic has not interrupted the delicious food from being delivered it has taken away some face to face visitation time.

 

Meals On Wheels volunteers deliver approximately 200 hot noon meals every weekday to all Salina neighborhoods. They also deliver hundreds of frozen meals every month to Meals On Wheels customers for evening, weekend and holiday meals.

To learn more about Meals On Wheels or to volunteer call 785-823-7555.

