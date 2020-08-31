Virtual State Fair Shopping Available

The 2020 Kansas State Fair may be canceled, but fans of the fair will still have an opportunity to purchase some of their favorite Kansas-grown products with the same State Fair-time deals.

According to state fair officials, “From the Land of Kansas” is launching its new Purple Ribbon Marketplace, offering a virtual, state-fair experience to shop for Kansas products from 18 different retailers. The marketplace will feature special deals like half-off shipping, as well as fun and interactive opportunities to learn about Kansas agriculture. The agency also created a Facebook group www.facebook.com/groups/thepurpleribbonmarketplace, and launched it Aug. 28 to begin sharing the stories of its members before product sales begin.

The Purple Ribbon Marketplace will be open from Sept. 11-20.

“This will be an easy way for these businesses to remain connected with consumers so they can enjoy high-quality food and unique products and share with their family and friends,” said Janelle Dobbins, From the Land of Kansas program director. “This virtual format will allow for more interaction, and, of course, the special state fair offers we all love.”

A variety of Kansas products will be offered through the Purple Ribbon Marketplace including popcorn, cheese, sunflower oil, coffee, spice and dip mixes, sauerkraut, and honey. A local distillery will also be selling their hand sanitizer.

“From the Land of Kansas” is the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s trademark program that promotes and celebrates agricultural experiences and products grown, raised or produced in Kansas. It supports the department’s mission to serve Kansas farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses and consumers by providing agribusiness marketing opportunities to participating local businesses and allowing consumers to identify and choose to support Kansas products.

For more information about the program and its members, visit fromthelandofkansas.com.