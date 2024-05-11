Motorcycle Crashes on Interstate Ramp

A Salina man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the junction of Interstate 70 and Interstate 135 Friday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Timothy Barr was riding a 2014 Victory Jackpot motorcycle headed east on I-70 exiting onto southbound I-135. He was traveling too fast to make the curve. The bike rolled onto its side, coming to a rest against a guard rail.

Barr, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened Friday evening at 5:25 at the I-70 eastbound ramp to I-135 southbound, or I-135 Southbound at milepost 95.5.