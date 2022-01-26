Virtual Presentation Explores Trail of Tears in Kansas

The Center for Kansas Studies will host its annual Kansas Day lecture virtually this week on Friday.

According to Washburn University, in recognition of Kansas Day 2022, its Center for Kansas Studies welcomes Dr. Sarah Deer. Deer is a University Distinguished Professor at the University of Kansas and serves as Chief Justice of the Court of Appeals of the Prairie Island Indian Community. She will present “A Trail of Tears in Kansas? An Indigenous Perspective of Kansas History.”

Most people associate the “trail of tears” with the removal of Southeastern tribal nations to Indian Territory in the 1830s. In truth, however, most tribal nations experienced upheaval and displacement across the continent. This presentation will consider the 19th century forced removal of tribal nations to and from the land now known as Kansas.

The annual Kansas Day Presentation is hosted and funded by the Center for Kansas Studies and is co-sponsored by the Washburn University School of Law, the Washburn University College of Arts and Sciences and The Washburn University Office of Diversity and Inclusion.