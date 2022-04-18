Virtual Job Fair Wednesday

A statewide virtual job fair is planned for this week,

The state encourages Kansans considering a new career to learn about job openings at the Department of Commerce during a KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair.

The virtual job fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, and give job seekers the opportunity to live chat with Commerce managers and Human Resources team members. Job seekers can participate in the virtual job fair via computer, smart phone or tablet. Candidates will also be able to upload their resumes to their Virtual Job Fair account prior to the event.

Numerous statewide virtual job fairs have been presented since the pandemic began and are a safe way to successfully connect Kansas job seekers and employers.

The April 20 job fair will seek to fill the following open positions at Commerce: Program Manager for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program; Communications Coordinator for the Marketing-Communications Division; Deputy Counsel for the Legal Division; Community Development Specialist; and Director of Advanced Technology in the Office of Innovation.

Click here to register for the Virtual Job Fair.

If you need assistance in creating a resume prior to the event, please contact your local workforce center at (877) 509-6757.