Virtual Job Fair This Weekend

Jobseekers and employers searching for available talent are invited to take part in this year’s first Weekend Virtual Statewide Job Fair, hosted by KANSASWORKS, starting from 8:00 a.m., Friday, March 27 through to 5:00 p.m., Sunday March 29.

“As spring starts to roll in, so are new career opportunities — and they’re showing up all across Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Whether you’re a company looking to expand your staff — or a jobseeker looking for a new career — we have something for you right here in the Sunflower State.”

The Virtual Job Fair format allows anyone searching for a new job to fill out applications, chat live and interview virtually with participating employers.

This month’s Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features helpful information such as a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as they might be asked to engage in an interview.

Candidates can participate through any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodation by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Registration is required to participate in virtual job fairs, regardless of previous participation. To register, click here.