Virtual Concert to Benefit Rolling Hills Zoo

Some of the biggest stars in country music are joining together for a special virtual concert to benefit the important work of Rolling Hills Zoo and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

According to the zoo, “All Together for Animals” is a one-time, virtual benefit concert featuring some of the greatest country artists of today. This all-star benefit concert will feature streamed performances by among others :

Brad Paisley

Old Dominion

Ashley McBryde

Wynonna

Riley Green

Jessie James Decker

Shy Carter

The performances were shot on location at the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere and at the Steel Millstudios in Nashville.

The event emcee is Cody Alan, host of Country Music Television’s Hot 20 Countdown and of iHeartRadio’s CMT After Midnite and CMT Radio Live.

The concert is scheduled for Wedesday, March 31st at 7PM.

This is a virtual, LiveStream event. Watch from any device, and from anywhere, with a pay-per-view virtual ticket. This worldwide event is locally produced by Contemporary Productions.

Tickets are $30 and up. Visit rhz.org/concert to purchase tickets. Half of the ticket price will directly benefit Rolling Hills Zoo.

Zoos and aquariums around the country, including Rolling Hills Zoo, were hurt by the devastating pandemic. Rolling Hills Zoo was closed for two months – two very important months in the life of the zoo, yet the essential costs of caring for animals continued. Proceeds from the concert will help the zoo rebound while also benefiting the important work of Rolling Hills Zoo and the AZA.

Dan Ashe, President and Chief Executive Officer of the AZA states, “Zoos and aquariums have been severely impacted by the pandemic. AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums have lost a staggering 1.5 billion dollars. Yet, animals need to be cared for and fed every day. In fact, it costs zoos and aquariums an average of $30,000 per day to feed their animals every day. So, we hope that people will rally to support the animals and tune-into this great concert event and help their local zoo or aquarium. It’s been a pleasure sharing the vision of this fundraising effort with Steve Schankman and Contemporary Productions.”

Steven F. Schankman, head of Contemporary Productions–an entertainment and event management firm–serves as the Executive Producer of the show. Steve Schankman has a long history of supporting local organizations, including serving as chairman of the Saint Louis Zoo Commission for seven years. Steve added; “As past chairman of the St. Louis Zoo, I know what it takes to keep the zoo open every day. Due to closures and limited attendance, zoos and aquariums need our help. That’s why I reached out to the AZA and developed this benefit concert program–featuring today’s top musical acts. For only a $30 contribution, zoo and aquarium supporters get access to an amazing virtual concert.”