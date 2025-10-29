Violent Stalking Incident Prompts Arrest

A Salina man was arrested after allegedly stalking an ex-girlfriend, aggressively confronting her and and a male acquaintance, and then causing a crash as he fled from police.

According to Salina Police, during the noon hour on Tuesday a male and female were eating at a Salina Restaurant in the 3000 block of S. 9th street. As they were in the restaurant the ex-boyfriend of the female entered the restaurant and sat next to the male and female. A verbal exchange occurred, and the ex-boyfriend exited the restaurant.

The Ex-Boyfriend has a current Protection From Abuse order stating he cannot contact the female.

Approximately 10 minutes later the male and female exited the restaurant to leave in a vehicle when the ex-boyfriend approached them in a vehicle at a high rate of speed. The suspect stopped abruptly, and exited his vehicle to confront the male and female. The ex-boyfriend grabbed the female by her sweatshirt and attempted to strike the male. He then threw a rock at the vehicle of the male causing some damage.

Officer responded to the commotion in the parking lot. The ex-boyfriend then fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Silverado. As he fled, he ran a red light at 9th and Riffel and struck a vehicle. The male then fled the accident scene on foot.

Officers located him hiding in a grassy area south Schilling Road, and west of 9th Street. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital where he was medially cleared.

Arrested was 34-year-old Daniel A Chavez of Salina. He could face multiple charges which include: