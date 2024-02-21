Violent Offender Arrested after Slow Chase

A Salina man is in jail after leading police on a crisscross chase through the middle of town.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that on Tuesday afternoon, officers were working in conjunction with an agent from the Kansas Department of Corrections to apprehend a violent offender who had violated his parole.

About 12:30pm, police attempted to stop 40-year-old Jason M. Lynn as he entered a borrowed car in the 400 block of W. Ash.

Lynn drove away and proceeded to wind his way back and forth through town – only speeding up to 50mph in the final moments of the pursuit. Police say he was taken into custody after he slammed into an unoccupied house in the 1000 block of E. Iron.

He’s now facing additional charges that could include reckless driving, damage to property and felony flee and elude.