Violent Motel Incident Prompts Arrest

A man was arrested late Thursday night following an alcohol-fueled violent incident at a motel in which he allegedly battered and tried to stab an employee with a piece of broken glass.

According to Salina Police, at about 11:30 PM officers responded to the Airliner Motel at 781 N. Broadway in reference to a subject damaging property and armed with a large piece of glass. Upon arrival officers observed a man identified as 48-year old John Robert Rodgers. His hands were covered with blood. Officers also observed the window to the office broken out.

Rodgers was taken into custody without issue.

Employees of the motel advised that earlier in the evening a moped key was located on the ground. They attempted to return it Rodgers, but he could not be located so the key was kept in the office for safe keeping. Prior to the call, the employee heard banging coming from the parking lot and observed Rodgers banging on the hood of the employee’s Lexus. Dents were observed. Rodgers was yelling about his missing moped key. The employee retrieved the key and gave it to Rodgers.

Rodgers then went, broke out the glass to a fire extinguisher case, removed the fire extinguisher, and then drove his moped to the office area where he threw it through the office window. Rodgers then grabbed a piece of broken glass and attempted to stab the employee. Rodgers also struck the employee in the face damaging their glasses. A bystander intervened and restrained Rodgers until police arrived.

Police say alcohol was a factor.

Total damage was valued $2,600.

Rodgers was charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Damage to Property, Battery, and DUI.