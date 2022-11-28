Salina, KS

Now: 56 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 34 °

Violent Man Arrested

KSAL StaffNovember 28, 2022

A bat wielding Salina man is behind bars after a violent outburst with his neighbor.

Police Lieutenant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Donovan Green is facing numerous charges after knocking a hole in a wall and scuffling with officers.

Police say Green’s neighbor heard banging on the common wall they share at the duplex in the 500 block of W. Walnut. A short time later the man checked outside and Green forced his way inside swinging the bat – missing the victim but leaving a hole in his wall.

The neighbor forced him back out and called police. Green allegedly tussled with officers as they approached him on the porch.

They say he used his hands and head to resist arrest. He was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be evaluated and released to be booked into the Saline County Jail on charges that could include aggravated burglary and assault of a law enforcement officer.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

K-State’s Nowell, ISU’s Holmes ...

Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell (player) and Iowa State’s Jaren Holmes (newcomer) captured Big 12...

November 28, 2022 Comments

Violent Man Arrested

Kansas News

November 28, 2022

Four Injured in Rollover Crash

Kansas News

November 28, 2022

Chase Ends with Arrest in Beverly

Kansas News

November 28, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Violent Man Arrested
November 28, 2022Comments
Four Injured in Rollover ...
November 28, 2022Comments
Chase Ends with Arrest in...
November 28, 2022Comments
PlayStations Stolen
November 28, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra