Violent Man Arrested

A bat wielding Salina man is behind bars after a violent outburst with his neighbor.

Police Lieutenant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Donovan Green is facing numerous charges after knocking a hole in a wall and scuffling with officers.

Police say Green’s neighbor heard banging on the common wall they share at the duplex in the 500 block of W. Walnut. A short time later the man checked outside and Green forced his way inside swinging the bat – missing the victim but leaving a hole in his wall.

The neighbor forced him back out and called police. Green allegedly tussled with officers as they approached him on the porch.

They say he used his hands and head to resist arrest. He was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be evaluated and released to be booked into the Saline County Jail on charges that could include aggravated burglary and assault of a law enforcement officer.