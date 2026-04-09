Violent Domestic Incident Prompts Arrest

A Salina man was arrested after a domestic incident turned violent.

According to Salina Police, Wednesday morning at about 2:30 officers responded to a the report of a physical domestic in which the suspect had already left in the 1300 block of Wilbre.

Officers made contact with a 25-year-old female who reported she got into an argument with a known associate, identified as 26-year-old Indy Boland of Salina. During the argument Boland took the phone from the victim after she stated she was going to call the police. The victim was able to get the phone back, and locked herself in the bathroom while Boland damaged the door.

When the victim attempted to get Boland out of the residence he pushed her. The victim was able to get Boland out of the residence and lock the door.

Boland does not live at the residence.

Once Boland was out of the residence, the victim called the police.

Officers learned Boland was at a residence in the 1800 block of Lewis where contact was made with him and he was taken into custody without incident.

Boland was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include: