Vintage Car Stolen

Salina Police are in search of a vintage vehicle stolen from a business in the south side of the city.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the vehicle was stolen between Monday at 9:45 p.m. and Tuesday at 8 p.m. from the 300 block of Otto Ave.

The victim, 51-year-old Edwin Horyna, Salina, owns Skeeters Paint Service and moved the 1966 Ford Thunderbird outside the business to do some painting. The victim left for the night on Monday and when he returned on Tuesday, the car was gone, even though he still has the keys.

The T-Bird is maroon in color with a black top. It has a Kansas Antique Tag: 212-416.

Prior to the car being reported stolen, an officer on patrol saw the vehicle driving in the area of Kansas Ave. and Gypsum Ave. in Salina at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The car is valued at $18,000.