VINNIE PASQUANTINO, BRADY SINGER NAMED ROYALS PLAYER/PITCHER OF THE MONTH FOR SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that infielder Vinnie Pasquantino and right-handed pitcher Brady Singer have been named Royals Player and Pitcher of the Month, respectively, for September/October. The awards are determined by a local media vote.

Pasquantino slashed .361/.449/.482 (30-for-83) in 23 games from Sept. 1 through season’s end, hitting safely in 18 of those 23 contests, and he ranked 3rd in the Majors in batting average over that span, behind only Bo Bichette (.406) and Aaron Judge (.380). He finishes the season with a 19-game on-base streak, which trails Judge (33) and Shohei Ohtani (23) for the longest active regular season streak in the Majors. Amid his on-base streak, he also put together a career-best 10-game hit streak from Sept. 15-25, during which he slashed .444/.535/.611 (16-for-36) with 3 doubles, 1 home run and 8 RBI. Pasquantino’s .449 on-base percentage from Sept. 1 through season’s end ranked 3rd in the Majors, and among players with at least 80 at-bats, his 7 strikeouts were tied for the 3rd fewest, as he recorded nearly double the amount of walks (13) as he had strikeouts. Additionally, his on-base percentage was the 6th highest by a Royal in September/October in club history (min. 95 PA) and it was the best mark since Danny Tartabull posted a .474 on-base percentage in the final month of the 1987 season. This marks Pasquantino’s first career monthly honor.

Singer led the Royals with 3 wins and 31.2 innings in September/October, a stretch in which he pitched to a 2.84 ERA and matched Kris Bubic for the team lead with 26 strikeouts. Singer tossed back-to-back scoreless outings on Sept. 11-17, including 7.0 innings vs. Detroit and 6.0 innings at Boston. That stretch marked the third time in his career, and the second time this season, that he has recorded consecutive outings of at least 6.0 scoreless frames. On Sept. 23 vs. Seattle, he earned his career-best sixth straight winning decision with 7.0 innings of 1-run ball, which also awarded him his 10th victory of the season, becoming the first Royal with double-digit wins in a season since Jason Vargas went 18-11 in 2017. This marks Singer’s fifth career monthly honor and fourth this season, following his performances in May, July and August, making him the first to win Royals Pitcher of the Month in three straight months within the same season since Greg Holland in 2013. Singer is one of four current Royals with at least five monthly awards, and he’s the first pitcher to earn the honor four times in the same season since Zack Greinke did so in his 2009 Cy Young Award-winning campaign.