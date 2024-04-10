Villalobos earns conference and national player of the week honors

This past week showed that Adrian Villalobos is good at baseball. Kansas Wesleyan’s junior third baseman put together an impressive week in five games for the Coyotes, and his efforts led him to being named the KCAC Baseball Player of the Week, the NAIA Ball Player of the Week, and the NAIA Baseball National Player of the Week.

VIllalobos had quite the week for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes. He helped KWU extend its winning streak to 18 games after a sweep of the Saint Mary Spires in the weekend series.

As the week went on, Villalobos got better and better. He went 2 for 4 with two runs against Sterling in a 10-1 win.

Against Central Christian, he went 3-for-3 with a homer and 2 RBI.

In the first Saint Mary game, he had two hits, both homers, driving in five runs to help KWU get the win. In the second USM game, he went 3 of 4, scoring four times while adding two more homers and driving in two runs. In the series finale, Villalobos again went 3 for 3, with a homer and a double and drove in six runs. His homer and double both came in the 10-run second inning for the Coyotes that turned a 5-0 deficit into a 10-5 lead. He drove in two more runs with a single during KWU’s 7-run fourth inning.

For the week his numbers were quite impressive, hitting .765 for the week (.714 in conference games) with a 1.929 conference SLG and a 1.941 overall SLG.

Hitting g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb k sb cs avg obp slg Apr 2 at Sterling W, 10-1 * 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .500 .600 .500 Apr 3 vs. Central Christian (KS) W, 10-3 1 3 1 3 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 1.000 1.000 2.000 Apr 6 vs. Saint Mary W, 16-1 * 1 3 2 2 0 0 2 5 1 1 0 0 .667 .750 2.667 Apr 7 vs. Saint Mary W, 18-7 * 1 4 4 3 1 0 2 2 1 0 1 0 .750 .800 2.500 Apr 7 vs. Saint Mary W, 19-6 * 1 3 2 3 1 0 1 6 1 0 1 0 1.000 1.000 2.333 Conference 4 14 10 10 2 0 5 13 3 1 3 0 .714 .778 1.929 Overall 5 17 11 13 2 0 6 15 3 1 3 1 .765 .810 1.941

Extended Hitting g hbp sf sh tb xbh hdp go fo go/fo pa Apr 2 at Sterling W, 10-1 * 1 1 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 1.00 5 Apr 3 vs. Central Christian (KS) W, 10-3 1 0 0 1 6 1 0 1 0 – 4 Apr 6 vs. Saint Mary W, 16-1 * 1 0 0 0 8 2 0 0 0 – 4 Apr 7 vs. Saint Mary W, 18-7 * 1 0 0 0 10 3 0 1 0 – 5 Apr 7 vs. Saint Mary W, 19-6 * 1 0 0 0 7 2 0 0 0 – 4 Conference 4 1 0 0 27 7 0 2 1 2.00 18 Overall 5 1 0 1 33 8 0 3 1 3.00 22