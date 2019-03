The Smoky Valley Vikings got the game off to the pace they wanted leading 7-5 after one quarter, but saw why Phillipsburg is so good as they took a 22-15 at the half. But the Vikings started the third quarter on a 7-0 run to tie the game up at 22 all. Both teams traded buckets and then the Panthers took a 33-27 into the 4th quarter. Again the Vikings with a 12-0 to start the 4th quarter extended it to 18-2, before Phillipsburg answered with an 8-0 run of their own to make it a 43-45 Viking lead. Then the Vikings got free throws to ice the game, winning it 49-43. Leading scorers for the Vikings was Blake Heble with 14 and Lane Schrag with 12. The Vikings will face the winner of Hoisington and TMP for their 4th straight trip to the state tournament.

