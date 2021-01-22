Salina, KS

Vikings Win 2 at Sterling Tournament

Don BengtsonJanuary 22, 2021

Smoky Valley girls held on to a nail biter finish winning 32-31 over the Scott City Beavers. Vikings scored early, taking a 17-12 lead after one quarter, with Ellie Brumbaugh knocking down 3 3-pointers. The Vikings extended the lead to 25-16 at half. Scott City then came out in the third quarter outscoring the Vikings 13-2 to take a 29-27 lead into the 4th quarter. They scored first on a bucket to take a 31-27 lead, but an Abby Rose 3-pointer made it 31-30. The Vikings got two late free throws to take a 32-31 lead and then held on defensively to keep Scott City from scoring and won it 32-31. Brumbaugh led the Vikings with 11 points, and Hazelwood added 7.

Smoky Valley boys raced out to a 13-8 first quarter lead behind 9 points from Haven Lysell-Stewart. They extended the lead to 26-19 at half. The third quarter is what had been bothering the Vikings as of late, but they outscored Scott City 18-15 in the third quarter to extend the lead to 44-34 after three quarters. The fourth quarter saw the Vikings keep Kingman at bay thanks to the inside play by Kade Blanchat, scoring 9 of his 11 points in the 4th quarter and playing huge inside. Vikings won it going away by the score 60-49. Lysell-Stewart led 3 Viking players in double figures with 18 points. Brandt Heble had 17, and Blanchat added 11.

Vikings will be in action Tuesday at home against Hutch Trinity.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

