Vikings Victorious on Homecoming Night

What a beautiful October night it was for high school football as the Smoky Valley Vikings secure a convincing victory with the final score of 40-6 against the Goodland Cowboys.

It was a shaky start for both squads as each team traded turnovers early in the first quarter. Austin Sharp stopped what seemed like a promising drive by the Cowboys with an interception at the goal line; however, the Vikings gave the ball right back just one play into the next drive by the way of a fumble. In a similar fashion, the Cowboys returned the favor and coughed up the ball back to the Vikings just one play into their next drive.

The Vikings finally got on track with a 10-play, 83-yard drive capped off by a Trystan Stambaugh touchdown run. The following two-point conversion was converted by a Justice Autry run, giving the Vikings an 8-0 lead early in the second quarter.

After a failed 4th-down conversion, the Vikings took over and never looked back on their way to another Stambaugh rushing touchdown, also converting the two-point conversion, pushing the lead further to 16-0.

With a sense of urgency, the Cowboys switched gears, upped the tempo, and threw the ball all over the field on their way to a 12-play, 79-yard drive that was finished with a short three-yard scamper. Goodland would fail on the following two-point conversion, and it would also be their only score on the final.

With a 16-6 lead and the ball first to start the third quarter, the Vikings continued to get behind the strong running by Stambaugh as he would punch in the first score of the second half with a three-yard run. Kade Blanchat would go on to run in the two-point conversion, giving the Vikes a 24-6 lead.

Haven Lysell-Stewart put on quite the show with his dazzling, one-handed interception that only further solidified Smoky Valley’s dominance on the night. Just two plays later, Stambaugh continued his impressive night with a monstrous 47-yard run into the endzone. Karson Pihl would then throw a beauty of a pass to Vincent Pickering, helping the Vikings once again finish the drive with a two-point conversion.

The Vikings continued their stifling performance on defense as Kade Blanchat got his hands on a deep pass for yet another interception, giving the Viking’s defense their fourth forced turnover on the night. Justice Autry would then slash and dash his way into the endzone that was finished with another Stambaugh two-point conversion. This would be the final score on the night, giving the Vikings a commanding 40-6 victory.

Smoky Valley had quite the night rushing the ball on their way to 277 yards on the ground, led by Stambaugh’s incredible 2o carries, 136 yards, and 4 touchdowns. Justice Autry also had a fine night on 15 carries, 81 yards, and a touchdown.

The Vikings return home next for a battle against the Scott City Beavers.