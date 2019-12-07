Salina, KS

Vikings Swept by Cowboys

Don BengtsonDecember 6, 2019

In season opening basketball, the Abilene Cowboys and Cowgirls took care of business on their home court with the Cowgirls winning 41-40 and the Cowboys winning 62-44.

In girls action, the Vikings led after one quarter 10-8, but trailed at the half 21-15.  A strong third quarter led to a 30-30 tie after three.  Then late fourth quarter a McKinley Johnson 3-pointer with 35 seconds left gave the Vikings a 40-38 lead.  Abilene ran a play, got a basket, and an and-1 to go ahead 41-40.  Vikings ran a play in the final seconds, but couldn’t get the winning shot to fall and lost 41-40.  Ellie Brumbaugh led Viking scoring with 12 points, followed by Breanna Priddy with 10 points.

In boys action, the Vikings led 20-14 at the end of one, but a slow second quarter with two 6-0 runs allowed the Cowboys to take a 31-25 lead at halftime.  Abilene outscored the Vikings 18-13 in the third quarter and won the game going away 62-44.  Cade Schneider was the only Viking in double figures with 18 points.

Vikings will be in action on Tuesday, December 10 in their home-opener against Southeast of Saline High School.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

