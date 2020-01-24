Vikings Swept at Sterling Invitational

The Smoky Valley Lady Vikings fell to the Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans 42-36. The Vikings had a 22-16 lead at the half, only to see Southeast of Saline outscore the Vikings 18-4 in the third quarter and extended their lead 41-30 midway through the fourth quarter. The Vikings rallied and closed the score to 41-36, but couldn’t get it any closer, eventually falling by the final 42-36. Ellie Brumbaugh led the Vikings with 14 while Breanna Priddy added 9 points.

In guys action, Southeast of Saline led 14-10 after one quarter, 24-23 at halftime, and the Vikings turned it around 37-33 lead after three quarters. Then in the fourth quarter, the Trojans outscored the Vikings 18-14. With 10.5 seconds left in regulation, and trailing by 2 points, Cade Schneider made 2 out 3 free throws to force an overtime period. In OT, Southeast of Saline outscored the Vikings 12-9 to win 63-60. Schneider led the Vikings with 22 points and Trey Kennedy added 14 points.

The Vikings will be in action on the road at Hutch Trinity on Tuesday, January 28.

Don Bengtson