Vikings Swept at Sterling Invitational

KSAL StaffJanuary 24, 2020

The Smoky Valley Lady Vikings fell to the Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans 42-36.  The Vikings had a 22-16 lead at the half, only to see  Southeast of Saline outscore the Vikings 18-4 in the third quarter and extended their lead 41-30 midway through the fourth quarter.  The Vikings rallied and closed the score to 41-36, but couldn’t get it any closer, eventually falling by the final 42-36.  Ellie Brumbaugh led the Vikings with 14 while Breanna Priddy added 9 points.

In guys action, Southeast of Saline led 14-10 after one quarter, 24-23 at halftime, and the Vikings turned it around 37-33 lead after three quarters.  Then in the fourth quarter, the Trojans outscored the Vikings 18-14.  With 10.5 seconds left in regulation, and trailing by 2 points, Cade Schneider made 2 out 3 free throws to force an overtime period.  In OT, Southeast of Saline outscored the Vikings 12-9 to win 63-60.  Schneider led the Vikings with 22 points and Trey Kennedy added 14 points.

The Vikings will be in action on the road at Hutch Trinity on Tuesday, January 28.

Don Bengtson

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

Vikings Swept at Sterling Invitatio...

The Smoky Valley Lady Vikings fell to the Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans 42-36.  The Vikings had ...

January 24, 2020 Comments

Bennington Completes Hat Trick; Def...

Sports News

January 24, 2020

Salina Invitational Tournament R...

Sports News

January 24, 2020

Abortion Legislation Discussion Pla...

Kansas News

January 24, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Abortion Legislation Disc...
January 24, 2020Comments
Inmate Punches Female Gua...
January 24, 2020Comments
Critical Type O Blood Sho...
January 24, 2020Comments
Salina Man Accused of Th...
January 24, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH