Vikings Sweep Trinity Celtics

The Smoky Valley were on the road Tuesday at Trinity Celtics and took care of business girls winning 35-20 boys winning 53-26.

In the girls game the Vikings took a 14-6 lead after 1 quarter and then held the Celtics to 3 points in the 2nd quarter and 3 in the 3rd to lead 31-12. Then in the 4th quarter they just kept the pressure on and won it 35-20. Adrian Hazelwood again led the Vikings with 10 Karee Adam added 9.

In the boys game a close 1st quarter saw the Vikings lead 11-8 but the defense was outstanding and it led to good offense as the Vikings outscored the Celtics 16-1 to lead 27-9 at the half. 3rd quarter again saw the Viking defense shine holding Trinity to 10 points while scoring 18 of their own. A running clock in the 4th quarter shortened the game up but the Vikings went on to win 53-26. Gus Griffith led the Vikings with 12, Vincent Pickering added 10, Karson Pihl and Trayton each added 9.

Vikings will be back at home Friday to take on the Clay Center Tigers.

Don Bengtson